Meesho IPO: Why Valmo, the asset-light logistics play, is key to future profitability
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 10 min read 04 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Meesho’s e-commerce empire hinged on unpredictable deliveries. Enter Valmo: the logistics layer that slashed costs, transformed rural fulfilment, and became the unexpected backbone of its public market strategy. What’s ahead?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: When Jaya Singh Yadav, a home-based home decor seller in Indore, started selling her wares online about six years ago, she was a tiny player in a city where logistics options were plentiful but fragmented. She gets most of her business through Meesho Pvt. Ltd, an e-commerce company, supplying low-cost home improvement goods to customers across Madhya Pradesh. Dozens of third-party delivery operators servicing different neighbourhoods delivered the goods, but coverage varied sharply across pin codes.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story