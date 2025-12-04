To keep up, Meesho is looking to accelerate technology investments, including in its proprietary artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models, GeoIndia LLM and BharatML Stack, and use them to solve operational hurdles. According to the prospectus, Meesho will invest as much as ₹1,390 crore from the IPO net proceeds this fiscal year towards cloud infrastructure needs as well as an additional ₹480 crore towards hiring talent for its AI and ML teams.