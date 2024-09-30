‘Meet targets at any cost or quit’: Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide, cites seniors’ pressure to collect EMIs

Uttar Pradesh News: A Bajaj Finance employee has died by suicide citing work pressure by seniors. A 42-year-old Tarun Saxena was found dead on Monday morning by his house help. Saxena was residing in Jhansi and worked as an area manager with Bajaj Finance. Saxena, in his suicide note to wife Megha has mentioned that he was tasked with the collection of EMIs of Bajaj Finance loans from his area and repeatedly humiliated by his seniors for ‘not meeting targets’.

Tarun Saxena in his letter to his wife has mentioned he was worried he may lose his job with Bajaj Finance. He claimed his seniors at the non-banking financial company (NBFC) repeatedly humiliated him. “I am very tense about the future. I have lost my ability to think. I am going”, NDTV quoted the suicide note.

Tarun revealed that he and his colleagues were forced to cover the EMIs that could not be collected from their respective areas. He expressed frustration in his letter, stating that he had consistently brought up the challenges he faced with loan recovery, but his seniors refused to acknowledge his concerns, “I have not slept for 45 days. I have hardly eaten. I am under a lot of stress. Senior managers are pressuring me to meet targets at any cost or quit.”

Tarun Saxena is survived by his parents, wife Megha and children Yatharth and Pihu.

In his heartfelt message, Tarun also mentioned that he had already paid his children's school fees through the end of the year. He extended apologies to his family and made a poignant request, “You all take care of Megha, Yatharth, and Pihu. Mummy, Papa, I have never asked for anything, but am doing so now. Please get the second floor built so that my family can stay comfortably.”

Tarun Saxena also named his seniors in his suicide note and asked his family to register a police complaint against them. "They are responsible for my decision."

Tarun's cousin Gaurav Saxena, claimed he was being pressured to increase the recovery of loans. “At a video conference at 6 am today, his seniors built the mental pressure. They said he cannot work and he must be sacked. He has named them in his suicide note.”

Tarun Saxena's family is yet to file an police complaint regarding the same.

Senior police officer Vinod Kumar Gautam said they are getting the post-mortem note. “The suicide note says his seniors were pressuring him over the targets. If we get a complaint from the family, we will take action.”