Meet the most ruthless CEO in the trillion-dollar tech club
Summary
- Hock Tan of Broadcom is less Jensen Huang or Tim Cook and more Jack Welch on steroids
THE BOSSES of America’s trillion-dollar technology giants represent two CEO archetypes. First, the eccentric visionary founder: Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Elon Musk of Tesla and Jensen Huang of Nvidia are obsessed with their products; wield untrammelled power thanks to the strength of their will, the size of their shareholding, or both; and make questionable sartorial choices. Second, the caretaker: Tim Cook of Apple, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Andy Jassy of Amazon and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Google’s corporate parent, are low-key, sensibly attired hired guns who mostly take great existing products and turn them into fabulous businesses.