Meet the most ruthless CEO in the trillion-dollar tech club

His method is likewise singular—for despite his professed lack of strategy he is nothing if not methodical. William Kerwin of Morningstar, a firm of analysts, likens it to that of the buy-out barons who first recruited Mr Tan in 2006 to run what was then Avago, a privately held chip-designer. Identify a mature business, ideally one that is critical for customers. Buy it at a decent price. Cut it to the bone by reducing the workforce, eliminating less lucrative products and slashing research-and-development budgets. Jack up prices for captive clients. Harvest the cash. Fork lots of it out to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, which big tech tends to shun. Take what is left and repeat.