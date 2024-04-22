Meet the Tesla diehards sticking with the stock despite its disastrous year
Hardika Singh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Apr 2024, 06:58 PM IST
SummaryStakes are high for the electric-vehicle maker going into Tuesday’s quarterly earnings report.
Gabriel Bartash picked up extra shifts for seven months to make his first investment in Tesla in 2016. He says the electric vehicle maker’s technology makes the stock a no-brainer investment. Despite its stumble this year, he never plans to sell any of his shares.
