Megha Engineering wind contract to develop $225.5 mn gas-sweetening plant in Kuwait

New Delhi: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd has secured a $225.5 million project from Kuwait Oil Company to develop a gas sweetening and sulphur recovery facility in the West Kuwait's oilfields.

The project involves the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the facility, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering said in a statement. The project will be developed on a build-own-operate basis, with an option for Kuwait Oil to buy back the facility.

Gas sweetening is the process of removing acidic gases such as hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide from natural gas to make it safe, efficient and environmentally compliant for use.

The project has two stages – execution, expected to be completed in 790 days, followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The purified gas will be dehydrated and transported through Kuwait Oil’s pipeline network to the liquefied petroleum gas plant at Mina Ahmadi Refinery for further processing. The project supports Kuwait's focus on sustainable energy, cleaner fuel production and environmental safety.

The company said the associated sulphur recovery unit of the project will comprise two trains, each with a 100 tonne per day capacity. The advanced facility is designed to treat sour gas containing up to 4% hydrogen sulphide and 10% carbon dioxide, processing 120 million standard cubic feet per day.

Rajasthan, Mongolia The company is establishing similar SRUs at Barmer refinery in Rajasthan and a crude oil refinery in Mongolia. The project expands Megha Engineering’s global footprint in the energy and infrastructure space. The group has a presence in the infrastructure space in countries including Mongolia, Tanzania and Italy, and in others in fields including hydrocarbons, power projects and drinking water.

It has diversified its portfolio in the Indian energy space. In April, the company received a letter of approval for a ₹12,800 crore engineering, procurement and construction contract from the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd to construct two 700-megawatt electric (MWe) nuclear reactors—Kaiga units 5 and 6—in Karnataka.

