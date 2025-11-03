Mehli makes his move, files caveat on his ouster
Neha Joshi , Varun Sood 4 min read 03 Nov 2025, 05:35 am IST
Summary
Caveat gives Mistry a chance to be heard before the Charity Commissioner approves the Trusts decision on his ouster.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU : Mehli Mistry has challenged the decision of the Tata Trusts to remove him as a trustee before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, and urged the regulatory body to hear his case before approving the decision by the country's largest philanthropic entities last week.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story