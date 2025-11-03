Mehli makes his move, files caveat on his ouster

The genesis of the division inside Tata Trusts started after Noel Tata took over as chair of Tata Trusts on 11 October last year, less than 48 hours after the death of Ratan Tata. Noel Tata was appointed as Tata Trusts' nominee on the board of Tata Sons on 17 October 2024. So, Noel became the third nominee of the Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, after Srinivasan and Singh.