Mehli Mistry flags Noel Tata’s ₹1.42 crore fee from Tata Sons; wants it returned to Tata Trusts

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Less than two months after challenging his ouster from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT), Mehli Mistry has questioned his removal from the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT), the second-largest among the Tata Trusts. In an affidavit filed before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on Friday, the close associate of late tycoon Ratan Tata also questioned Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata for drawing a commission from Tata Sons.
Mistry’s latest petition also questioned the commissions drawn by Tata trustee and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh from Tata Group companies, and alleged a conflict of interest in TVS Motor Co. chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan —another trustee who also serves as Tata Sons board member—hiring a former Jaguar Land Rover creative head to work for his company.