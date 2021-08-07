MeitYStartup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) aimed to promote technology innovation, start-ups, and creation of intellectual properties, has joined hands with India Accelerator, one of the start-up accelerators under its flagship program SOMA.

The collaboration shall support deep-tech startups from concept validation to product development and further venture journey by assisting them on aspects such as best practices, fundraising, go-to-market, knowledge sharing/ technical know-how, etc.

Mr. Ashish Bhatia, Founder, India Accelerator said, “We understand that the requirements of Deep Tech Startups are unique and felt a strong need for a specialized platform, one that deep tech entrepreneurs could leverage in order to expeditiously develop cutting edge technologies and in their active commercialization. With Soma, we wish to conjure this special ecosystem and make it a game-changer for deep tech startups."

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India is leading and facilitating a gamut of Innovation and IPR related activities across the country towards expansion of this ecosystem.

Jitendra Vijay, CEO, MSH welcoming the strategic alliance of MSH with India Accelerator said"By partnering with India Accelerator MSH envisions to build a conducive start-up ecosystem for encouraging the innovative capabilities of deep-tech startups and helping them transform their path-breaking ideas into scalable solutions.

In order to facilitate MeitY's vision of promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of Intellectual Properties, a nodal entity called ‘MeitY Start-up Hub' (MSH) has been setup under its aegis.

MSH will act as a national coordination, facilitation and monitoring center that will integrate all the incubation centers, start-ups and innovation-related activities of MeitY.

