Why ‘congratulations to the marketing team’ stings meme marketers

Mumbai: For some months now, when social media marketing agencies run campaigns on X (formerly Twitter), they have been stressing about what seems to be a mildly positive phrase—“congratulations to the marketing team". This phrase often pops up as a comment or quote tweets that are designed for ‘meme marketing’—a strategy where brands rope in social media accounts with a big following to post something organic, like an anecdote or a quotidian photograph and subtly integrate a brand in it. For instance, a screenshot of a fight between two lovers over WhatsApp may contain references to a dating app, or a video of a post-breakup crying session may include an ice-cream in a quick-commerce company’s brown bag on the kitchen counter.