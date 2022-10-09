Memory chip makers struggle with declines in demand, price

The average contract prices for the two major types of memory, called DRAM and NAND flash, dropped by 15% and 28%, respectively, from the prior quarter during the July-to-September period, according to TrendForce, a Taiwan-based market researcher. Prices for both types of memory chips are expected to decline on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter and all of next year, as excess inventory builds up, TrendForce estimates. But the double-digit declines should end by the spring and be flat or minimal by the end of 2023.

