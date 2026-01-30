Memory shortage haunts Apple’s blowout iPhone sales

Growth was so good, in fact, that Apple is struggling to keep up. During its conference call, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company depleted much of its inventory during the quarter and is now in “supply chase mode" to get more produced. And that is proving to be a challenge—even given Apple’s well-known prowess at wrangling its supply chain. The company admitted, for instance, that it is having trouble getting enough production capacity for the most advanced processing chips that power its latest products.