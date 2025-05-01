Companies
After Pebble, Mensa looks to sell its Renee stake
SummaryMensa Brands is also shifting its headquarters to India, joining a queue of foreign-domiciled startups such as Flipkart, Zepto and Dream Sports. The stake sale may value Renee at ₹2,000-2,500 crore
Mensa Brands has sold its stake in wearables maker Pebble and is looking to exit Renee Cosmetics, as the brand aggregator looks to cash out of some of its recent investments.
