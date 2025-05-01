After Pebble, Mensa looks to sell its Renee stake

Also read | Four years after checking into Subway, Everstone eyes a part exit

India has seen a handful of startups pursuing the house of brands strategy, following what has globally become known as the Thrasio model. Under this structure, one company would consolidate multiple small e-commerce brands and sellers under its umbrella, and run them as a single, organized company. By doing so, companies promise to expand operating margins by reducing overheads such as office expenses, accounting and legal costs, and other various costs of operation—leaving small brands under them to generate bigger returns.