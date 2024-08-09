Companies
Luxury beyond cars: Mercedes-Benz revamps showroom experience
Summary
- Customers can expect key handover machines imported from Stuttgart, and showrooms transformed into exclusive boutique outlets with extra space for displaying the company's merchandise, which earned it ₹60 crore in revenue last year, 20% higher than in the year prior.
Mercedes-Benz India's dealer partners will invest ₹150 crore this year to overhaul 25 outlets, enhancing customer experience and transforming showrooms into luxury lounges for clients to make car purchases leisurely.
