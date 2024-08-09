Despite the challenging market conditions in the first half of the year, Mercedes-Benz is optimistic about the second half. "For us, the June quarter has historically been weak because of seasonal factors, this year has mirrored that. The elections contributed to this weakness. But when I look at order intake or inquiries now, there is no reason to believe that the next half of the year should be slow. We continue with our focus on double-digit growth," he said.