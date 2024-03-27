Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Merck’s $11.5 billion bet on its next big drug finally arrives

Merck’s $11.5 billion bet on its next big drug finally arrives

Peter Loftus , The Wall Street Journal

The newly approved drug, which treats potentially fatal pulmonary arterial hypertension, is estimated to ring up as much as $7.5 billion in yearly sales.

The launch of Winrevair returns cardiovascular treatment to a prominent place at Merck. (Bloomberg)

Merck is making a big bet that its new drug, approved Tuesday in the U.S. for a potentially fatal lung disease, will take the company a long way toward heading off a massive revenue decline later this decade.

Merck is making a big bet that its new drug, approved Tuesday in the U.S. for a potentially fatal lung disease, will take the company a long way toward heading off a massive revenue decline later this decade.

The drug, which will sell under the name Winrevair, treats a condition called pulmonary arterial hypertension that affects nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. In 2021, Merck paid $11.5 billion for the company developing the medicine. Some analysts estimate sales as high as $7.5 billion a year.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The drug, which will sell under the name Winrevair, treats a condition called pulmonary arterial hypertension that affects nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. In 2021, Merck paid $11.5 billion for the company developing the medicine. Some analysts estimate sales as high as $7.5 billion a year.

Merck is counting on the blockbuster performance. More than 40% of the drug company’s revenue, some $25 billion last year, comes from cancer treatment Keytruda. The immunotherapy is the world’s top-selling drug. Merck’s main U.S. patent for it expires in 2028, opening the door for lower-cost versions to eat into sales.

Winrevair will list for a price of $14,000 a vial, which for about two-thirds of patients will be the amount given every three weeks. That translates into about $242,000 for a full year, though Merck said the cost would vary by patient because dosage is weight-based.

“We see this as a multibillion-dollar potential opportunity for the company," Merck Chief Executive Rob Davis said in an interview. “Over time we think we can move into earlier lines of therapy and potentially into much broader patient populations."

Davis said progress in Merck’s research pipeline would help make the Keytruda loss of exclusivity “more of a hill than a cliff. And our confidence that we will be able to grow beyond that is high."

The Food and Drug Administration approved Winrevair as an add-on therapy to other drugs for pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is commonly known as PAH.

The disease is a type of high blood pressure caused by constrictions in tiny arteries of the lungs. It causes shortness of breath and fatigue, diminishes exercise capacity and can be fatal without treatment. It is most common in women ages 30 to 60 years.

Winrevair, also known by its generic name sotatercept, uses a new approach to target the underlying cause of PAH. It works to stop the proliferation of cells in artery walls that lead to constrictions.

In a Phase 3 study, a sotatercept injection every three weeks significantly improved volunteers’ exercise capacity—measured by distance walked in six minutes—and extended the time until either death or disease progression, compared with a placebo.

“It’s a big breakthrough," said Dr. Jessica Huston, a cardiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart in Nashville, Tenn., who enrolled patients in the Merck-funded study. “It feels like this drug is finally something different than we’ve been doing all along, and is actually disease modifying."

The drug was associated with side effects including bleeding and the formation of small blood vessels on the skin in some patients.

Its launch returns cardiovascular treatment to a prominent place at Rahway, N.J.-based Merck. The company’s first billion-dollar drug was Vasotec for high blood pressure. Mevacor was the first commercial statin for high cholesterol, and the company later sold the next-generation statin Zocor.

Merck also is hoping to preserve some Keytruda sales by testing whether its use in combination with other therapies works better than Keytruda alone. These include an experimental cancer vaccine developed by Moderna and a next-generation chemotherapy treatment called an antibody-drug conjugate.

Among its top drug prospects in the works are treatments for lung cancer and a pneumococcal vaccine for adults.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.