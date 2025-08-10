Faster M&A clearances may keep traffic moving—until the roadblocks hit
Neha Joshi 3 min read 10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- A new SOP by NSE and BSE promises faster, fully digital processing of merger and demerger approvals, with a seven-day review if documents are complete.
- Dealmakers welcome clarity but warn NCLT delays, rigid timelines, and procedural gaps could still slow deals.
A new standard operating procedure has set the framework for slashing the longdrawn procedural drift involved in securing regulatory approvals for mergers and demergers, creating much-needed predictability for dealmakers. Yet, the toughest hurdles remain untouched.
