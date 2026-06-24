Meta’s $4.5-billion sandbox: what's at stake for Kunal Shah, WhatsApp and Cred

When Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reached out to Cred founder Kunal Shah, he was seeking a leader who understood daily user habits while also being capable of scaling WhatsApp globally—a critical task, given that India is the platform’s largest market.
Cox described Shah as “a prolific writer and commentator” with strong, long-held views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives. As he takes over the messaging app as its global CEO, Shah is tasked with taking the app to its “full potential” and navigating ad rollouts and monetization.
“WhatsApp recognizes that India is its biggest market globally, so there is a great chance for Meta to build commercially monetizable products in India and take them to the rest of the world. Kunal’s role is a testament to that,” said an executive privy to the developments.