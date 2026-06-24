Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Meta’s $4.5-billion sandbox: what's at stake for Kunal Shah, WhatsApp and Cred

Priyamvada CShouvik Das
5 min read24 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Cred founder Kunal Shah.
Cred founder Kunal Shah.(Mint)
Summary

Meta’s landmark $900 million investment in Cred gives it a vital foothold in India’s UPI race and turns the premium fintech platform into a global commercial test bed for WhatsApp’s monetization push.

Gift this article

When Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reached out to Cred founder Kunal Shah, he was seeking a leader who understood daily user habits while also being capable of scaling WhatsApp globally—a critical task, given that India is the platform’s largest market.

When Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reached out to Cred founder Kunal Shah, he was seeking a leader who understood daily user habits while also being capable of scaling WhatsApp globally—a critical task, given that India is the platform’s largest market.

Cox described Shah as “a prolific writer and commentator” with strong, long-held views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives. As he takes over the messaging app as its global CEO, Shah is tasked with taking the app to its “full potential” and navigating ad rollouts and monetization.

Cox described Shah as “a prolific writer and commentator” with strong, long-held views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives. As he takes over the messaging app as its global CEO, Shah is tasked with taking the app to its “full potential” and navigating ad rollouts and monetization.

“WhatsApp recognizes that India is its biggest market globally, so there is a great chance for Meta to build commercially monetizable products in India and take them to the rest of the world. Kunal’s role is a testament to that,” said an executive privy to the developments.

Also Read | Kunal Shah’s Cred scales biometric UPI users to near 10 million

Shah will continue to be based out of Bengaluru, at least for the near future, this person added. “Though he will travel to Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters in the next few weeks for his leadership transition, he will mostly run WhatsApp’s global operations from India itself,” the person said, without completely ruling out a permanent move. Shah, Cred and Meta were yet to respond to Mint’s queries at the time of publishing.

The $4.5 billion test lab

Meta's aggressive expansion in India is highlighted by its landmark $900 million ( 8,550 crore) investment in Cred, valuing the fintech firm at $4.5 billion. By acquiring this 20% stake alongside Shah’s appointment, Meta gains a strategic foothold in two of India's top 10 UPI service providers, a space currently dominated by PhonePe and Google Pay.

About $400 million of this consists of a secondary share sale, allowing existing investors like Peak XV and Tiger Global to book returns. The remaining $500 million, comprising primary capital, will be injected into Cred to accelerate its growth plans.

For Meta, Shah’s track record of building Cred into a financial powerhouse offers the exact blueprint it needs to transform WhatsApp from a messaging app into a monetized, multi-utility platform. The stakes are mutual: both ecosystems rely heavily on scaling user trust and deep merchant partnerships.

Shah’s move lets him pressure-test his high-engagement fintech strategies on a global scale, while Cred secures a massive corporate backer in Meta. Cred’s deep integration into the premium consumer economy—it processes over 40% of India's credit card bills and manages a lending business with $2.5 billion of assets under management for 17 million monthly active users—now becomes the ultimate sandbox for WhatsApp’s commercial ambitions.

Also Read | Meta keeps delaying the release of its new AI model to developers

Monetizing WhatsApp

The development comes at an important time for the Big Tech firm as it looks to further scale its paid messaging within WhatsApp. Meta’s family of apps (FoA), which also includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, saw March-quarter revenue rise 33% to $55.91 billion. Within this, FoA’s ‘other revenue’ was up 74% at $885 million, driven primarily by WhatsApp paid messaging and subscriptions revenue, with the rest coming from advertising.

An analysis of Meta's recent earnings call transcripts showed that WhatsApp’s paid messaging business crossed a $2 billion annual run rate in the quarter ended December 2025. The platform is also seeing strong momentum with its new status ads, which are now viewed by hundreds of millions of people daily.

However, management also highlighted that it expects WhatsApp Status ads to command lower average prices than Facebook or Instagram ads for the foreseeable future. This discount is largely due to WhatsApp's heavy user base in lower-monetizing markets and the more limited user data available for ad targeting.

Cred’s valuation reset

Even as he transitions into his new global role and moves out of active management at Cred, Shah continues to hold a combined stake of just under 20% in the company, split between his direct shares and QED Innovation Labs, his personal investment vehicle. For context, Shah held a 11.46% stake while QED’s holding stood at 10.057% before the Meta investment. Post the capital infusion, Cred’s founder will now hold a 9.82% stake with QED at 8.6%, a person familiar with the matter said.

Since its inception, Cred has raised nearly $1 billion from marquee global investors such as Tiger Global, GIC, and Ribbit Capital. The company continues to navigate its path to profitability. Operating revenues jumped 70% to 2,397 crore in FY24, though losses widened to 1,646 crore. For FY25 the company reported a revenue increase to 2,735 crore, with operating losses narrowing significantly to 298 crore. Its audited financials for FY25 and FY26 have not yet been filed.

Also Read | Meta makes Instagram reels shoppable. What it means for creators and brands

The Meta deal marks a steep valuation reset from Cred’s pandemic-era peak, when it raised capital from GIC and others at a $6.4 billion valuation in 2022. It made multiple attempts to raise funds before it closed a $72 million internal down round led by GIC in May last year which pegged the company’s fair market value at $3.5 billion.

In December, the company undertook an internal exercise that pegged Cred’s fair value at $1.2 billion, filings showed. However, the valuation report is merely a compliance document that sets the floor price, representing the minimum entry point of buying shares in the company and does not reflect how investors value it, a top industry executive said on the condition of anonymity.

Meta’s entry at $4.5 billion represents a modest uptick over the internal baseline—all without securing a board seat. The pressure now shifts to interim CEO Miten Sampat, who must aggressively scale growth, capture market share, and bridge the gap to profitability to justify Meta's generous valuation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesMeta’s $4.5-billion sandbox: what's at stake for Kunal Shah, WhatsApp and Cred

Meta’s $4.5-billion sandbox: what's at stake for Kunal Shah, WhatsApp and Cred

Priyamvada CShouvik Das
5 min read24 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Cred founder Kunal Shah.
Cred founder Kunal Shah.(Mint)
Summary

Meta’s landmark $900 million investment in Cred gives it a vital foothold in India’s UPI race and turns the premium fintech platform into a global commercial test bed for WhatsApp’s monetization push.

Gift this article

When Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reached out to Cred founder Kunal Shah, he was seeking a leader who understood daily user habits while also being capable of scaling WhatsApp globally—a critical task, given that India is the platform’s largest market.

When Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reached out to Cred founder Kunal Shah, he was seeking a leader who understood daily user habits while also being capable of scaling WhatsApp globally—a critical task, given that India is the platform’s largest market.

Cox described Shah as “a prolific writer and commentator” with strong, long-held views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives. As he takes over the messaging app as its global CEO, Shah is tasked with taking the app to its “full potential” and navigating ad rollouts and monetization.

Cox described Shah as “a prolific writer and commentator” with strong, long-held views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives. As he takes over the messaging app as its global CEO, Shah is tasked with taking the app to its “full potential” and navigating ad rollouts and monetization.

“WhatsApp recognizes that India is its biggest market globally, so there is a great chance for Meta to build commercially monetizable products in India and take them to the rest of the world. Kunal’s role is a testament to that,” said an executive privy to the developments.

Also Read | Kunal Shah’s Cred scales biometric UPI users to near 10 million

Shah will continue to be based out of Bengaluru, at least for the near future, this person added. “Though he will travel to Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters in the next few weeks for his leadership transition, he will mostly run WhatsApp’s global operations from India itself,” the person said, without completely ruling out a permanent move. Shah, Cred and Meta were yet to respond to Mint’s queries at the time of publishing.

The $4.5 billion test lab

Meta's aggressive expansion in India is highlighted by its landmark $900 million ( 8,550 crore) investment in Cred, valuing the fintech firm at $4.5 billion. By acquiring this 20% stake alongside Shah’s appointment, Meta gains a strategic foothold in two of India's top 10 UPI service providers, a space currently dominated by PhonePe and Google Pay.

About $400 million of this consists of a secondary share sale, allowing existing investors like Peak XV and Tiger Global to book returns. The remaining $500 million, comprising primary capital, will be injected into Cred to accelerate its growth plans.

For Meta, Shah’s track record of building Cred into a financial powerhouse offers the exact blueprint it needs to transform WhatsApp from a messaging app into a monetized, multi-utility platform. The stakes are mutual: both ecosystems rely heavily on scaling user trust and deep merchant partnerships.

Shah’s move lets him pressure-test his high-engagement fintech strategies on a global scale, while Cred secures a massive corporate backer in Meta. Cred’s deep integration into the premium consumer economy—it processes over 40% of India's credit card bills and manages a lending business with $2.5 billion of assets under management for 17 million monthly active users—now becomes the ultimate sandbox for WhatsApp’s commercial ambitions.

Also Read | Meta keeps delaying the release of its new AI model to developers

Monetizing WhatsApp

The development comes at an important time for the Big Tech firm as it looks to further scale its paid messaging within WhatsApp. Meta’s family of apps (FoA), which also includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, saw March-quarter revenue rise 33% to $55.91 billion. Within this, FoA’s ‘other revenue’ was up 74% at $885 million, driven primarily by WhatsApp paid messaging and subscriptions revenue, with the rest coming from advertising.

An analysis of Meta's recent earnings call transcripts showed that WhatsApp’s paid messaging business crossed a $2 billion annual run rate in the quarter ended December 2025. The platform is also seeing strong momentum with its new status ads, which are now viewed by hundreds of millions of people daily.

However, management also highlighted that it expects WhatsApp Status ads to command lower average prices than Facebook or Instagram ads for the foreseeable future. This discount is largely due to WhatsApp's heavy user base in lower-monetizing markets and the more limited user data available for ad targeting.

Cred’s valuation reset

Even as he transitions into his new global role and moves out of active management at Cred, Shah continues to hold a combined stake of just under 20% in the company, split between his direct shares and QED Innovation Labs, his personal investment vehicle. For context, Shah held a 11.46% stake while QED’s holding stood at 10.057% before the Meta investment. Post the capital infusion, Cred’s founder will now hold a 9.82% stake with QED at 8.6%, a person familiar with the matter said.

Since its inception, Cred has raised nearly $1 billion from marquee global investors such as Tiger Global, GIC, and Ribbit Capital. The company continues to navigate its path to profitability. Operating revenues jumped 70% to 2,397 crore in FY24, though losses widened to 1,646 crore. For FY25 the company reported a revenue increase to 2,735 crore, with operating losses narrowing significantly to 298 crore. Its audited financials for FY25 and FY26 have not yet been filed.

Also Read | Meta makes Instagram reels shoppable. What it means for creators and brands

The Meta deal marks a steep valuation reset from Cred’s pandemic-era peak, when it raised capital from GIC and others at a $6.4 billion valuation in 2022. It made multiple attempts to raise funds before it closed a $72 million internal down round led by GIC in May last year which pegged the company’s fair market value at $3.5 billion.

In December, the company undertook an internal exercise that pegged Cred’s fair value at $1.2 billion, filings showed. However, the valuation report is merely a compliance document that sets the floor price, representing the minimum entry point of buying shares in the company and does not reflect how investors value it, a top industry executive said on the condition of anonymity.

Meta’s entry at $4.5 billion represents a modest uptick over the internal baseline—all without securing a board seat. The pressure now shifts to interim CEO Miten Sampat, who must aggressively scale growth, capture market share, and bridge the gap to profitability to justify Meta's generous valuation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesMeta’s $4.5-billion sandbox: what's at stake for Kunal Shah, WhatsApp and Cred
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP