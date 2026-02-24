Meta Platforms has agreed to buy 6 gigawatts’ worth of artificial intelligence computing power from Advanced Micro Devices in a deal valued at more than $100 billion that could result in Meta owning as much as 10% of AMD’s stock.
Meta and AMD agree to AI chips deal worth more than $100 billion
SummaryThe deal could result in Meta owning as much as 10% of AMD’s stock as the chipmaker seeks to challenge Nvidia.
