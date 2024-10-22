Three years on, Meta brings back facial recognition for selective use

A senior lawyer at a top New Delhi law firm, who requested anonymity citing attorney-client privileges, said even under existing laws in India, biometrics are classified as ‘sensitive’ personal data—which differs from the importance of ‘normal’ personal data. “But we don’t have whitelisting or blacklisting of facial data usage or geographies that can do so—although we do permit its usage while stating that any entity accessing the data must be compliant with keeping records of usage of the data," the official said. “Meta’s purpose, on this note, complies with the current regulations in the country."