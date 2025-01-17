Meta going down Twitter’s path won’t end the same way

Facebook is going the way of Twitter, in other words. Zuckerberg made little effort to disguise that fact—even citing by name the “community notes" feature that replaced company-led moderation after Musk bought the microblogging platform and changed its name to X in 2022. But that turned out to be a costly move for the centibillionaire, as advertisers fled the platform fearing an onslaught of misinformation and unsavory content. Musk said a year later that the company was worth about $19 billion—less than half of what he paid for it.