Meta has been spending like crazy on AI. It’s actually paying off.
Summary
Its planned capital spending of up to $135 billion represents a significant acceleration, but the company’s ad business is keeping pace.
Meta Platforms doesn’t sell artificial-intelligence services or data-center capacity, but it might be reaping some of the richest benefits from the AI boom so far.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story