Meta has run hundreds of ads for cocaine, opioids and other drugs
Salvador Rodriguez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jul 2024, 05:23 PM IST
SummaryInstagram and Facebook are still running ads for illegal drugs, months after the WSJ revealed they were under federal investigation for the practice.
Meta Platforms is running ads on Facebook and Instagram that steer users to online marketplaces for illegal drugs, months after The Wall Street Journal first reported that the social-media giant was facing a federal investigation over the practice.
