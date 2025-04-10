Meta preps compliance with India’s privacy law but questions ban on tracking child usage
Summary
- Rob Sherman said the company has begun its assessment of complying with the DPDP Act—but is also in talks with the government on its blanket restriction around tracking users under 18.
New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc’s global regulatory readiness team is prepping compliance with India’s first data privacy law, which is expected to be enforced in the coming months. However, as the Big Tech firm aligns its India operations under the ambit of the upcoming law, it maintains that India’s blanket stricture on tracking the internet usage of underage users can compromise child safety.