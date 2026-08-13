Modi’s video and safe harbour: behind Meta’s tumultuous week in India

Two days after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taken down temporarily by Facebook, members of India’s parliamentary standing committee on communications and information technology were notified of an impending meeting with Meta Platforms Inc., the social media platform’s parent company. The meeting was innocuously titled ‘Social and digital platforms and their regulation’. But the discussions that played out over two hours on Monday, 3 August were far from regular.
Although the committee represented a smorgasbord of political divisions, most of the lawmakers in attendance closed ranks to question Meta over the temporary removal of Modi’s Facebook video, according to seven officials and executives Mint spoke with. All of them requested anonymity since it was officially a closed-door meeting.
The stated agenda of the meeting was a briefing on social media operations by the Ministry of home affairs, ministry of electronics and IT (Meity), and significant social media intermediaries such as Meta (which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Google (which runs YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), and Snap (which runs Snapchat). The meeting was chaired by parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Set against the then-upcoming visit of Joel Kaplan, president of global affairs at Meta, the briefing sought to understand how social media algorithms worked, and other technical details such as filtering of abusive content including child sexual abuse material (CSAM), compliance with India’s intermediary rules, and user safety standards and measures on each of the platforms in attendance.
Most questions, however, revolved around the temporary removal of that one video and sporadically on other issues. The committee sought an apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, and, importantly, raised a request for a blanket removal of safe harbour protection for Meta in India—a contentious warning that could have far-reaching implications for how internet intermediaries operate in India.
The video in question had been posted from the prime minister’s account on Facebook on 23 July addressing students who had staged one of the most significant protests in about a decade, over examination paper leaks. A controversy erupted when the video was suspended for about four hours and 30 minutes in the early hours of 28 July.
Meta has since apologised for and attributed the video’s suspension to an ‘error’.