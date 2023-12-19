‘Meta piloting gen AI tools for advertisers’
Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan says the pilot is active in India, too.
NEW DELHI : Meta, the parent firm of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is piloting new generative artificial intelligence (AI) products, including a creator suite that was announced globally on 4 October. Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president and country head of Meta India, said in an interview that the pilot is also active in India now, albeit as a “large pilot" made available to select creators right now.