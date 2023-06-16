Meta Platforms urges EU telecoms to consider alternatives before Big Tech subsidies for network costs2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Meta Platforms advises European Union telecoms operators to consider subsidies from Big Tech as a final resort when seeking financial assistance for network expenses. They urge telecom operators receiving subsidies to be subject to rigorous regulatory supervision.
On Thursday, Meta Platforms stated that European Union telecoms operators should consider subsidies from Big Tech as a final resort when seeking financial assistance from U.S. companies to cover their network expenses.
