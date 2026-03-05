Meta Platforms said it will let rival artificial-intelligence chatbots communicate with users on its WhatsApp messaging platform after the European Commission said it could impose a temporary injunction on the company as part of an antitrust probe into its AI policy.
Meta to open up WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots for a fee following EU objections
SummaryThe move come after the European Commission said it could impose a temporary injunction on the company as part of an antitrust probe into its AI policy.
