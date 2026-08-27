(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Finally, what some said could never be done has happened: Meta Platforms Inc. has been forced to make real changes to protect the millions of young people who use its products. Make no mistake, while the amount that the company agreed to pay to settle a lawsuit brought by several states — up to $18 billion — is large, it is dwarfed in significance by the long-tail positive effects this so-called Big Tobacco moment will have on the well-being of teens. Meta’s simultaneous call that other social media apps be compelled to follow its lead may seem opportunistic, but it’s also entirely fair.

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My deep skepticism over Meta’s proposed settlement began to lift — though not completely — as I made my way through the details of the alterations it has promised to make to its apps like Facebook and Instagram: daily time limits; no notifications during school hours; autoplay disabling; non-algorithmic feeds; a midnight to 6 a.m. lockout, to pick a few. Even better are age-gating measures to block underage users and further protect teens. Other promises include an end to toxic “beautifying” filters that should have never seen the light of day, and efforts to limit the dopamine effect of “likes” by hiding them. One thought I had reading these changes was simply: Can I enable them for my account, too?

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For sure, Meta shouldn’t receive too much credit. After all, it was only after losing bellwether addiction cases, with several more still lingering, that executives suddenly found it within themselves to agree on settings for Meta’s apps that by all accounts should have been the default long ago. Bigger picture, the settlement will be seen as further indication that the defense tech companies have long used to absolve themselves — that Section 230 protects them from liability for the content that users post — has its limits. While a precedent-setting court order would have been more seismic, the settlement at least demonstrates that Section 230, in the words of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is not an “impenetrable shield.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What changes did Meta agree to implement for teen users on Facebook and Instagram? ⌵ Meta agreed to implement changes such as daily time limits, no notifications during school hours, autoplay disabling, non-algorithmic feeds, and a midnight to 6 a.m. lockout for teen users. 2 Why did Meta choose to settle with 29 US states over teen addiction allegations? ⌵ Meta settled to avoid the extensive penalties associated with ongoing lawsuits, which could have reached up to $1.4 trillion, while also committing to implement measures for user safety. 3 How does the settlement impact Meta's advertising revenue? ⌵ While the settlement might decrease advertising revenue due to stricter usage limits for teens, it eliminates the risk of more drastic consequences, such as an outright ban on young users accessing its platforms. 4 Should parents lock in the new default settings for their teens on Meta's apps? ⌵ Yes, parents should consider locking in the new default settings to ensure their teens benefit from the protective measures introduced by Meta and maintain appropriate limits on usage. 5 What are the implications of the settlement for other social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube? ⌵ The settlement suggests that competitors like TikTok and YouTube may also face pressure to adopt similar user safety measures, especially if they also settle related lawsuits.

There will be concerns the measures don’t go far enough. Tellingly, the changes will apply only to US teens (though not in New Mexico or Florida because those states were not part of the multistate agreement). If Meta is so committed to its goals on youth safety, why not take these common sense measures global? Others will argue that making many of them optional — even as defaults — makes them weaker still. According to Meta, however, the default options can be locked in by parents. Many might feel pressured to loosen the restrictions, though surely this is where Meta’s responsibility ends and that of parents begins.

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That Meta uses the phrase “agreement” rather than “settlement” defines its cynical but true-to-form reframing of this moment as it taking the initiative rather than receiving a punishment. This was the lesser of not just two, but multiple evils. These changes may have a large impact on Meta’s advertising revenue, but they may have fended off the far more drastic outcome of an outright ban for young people on social media — not to mention the $1.4 trillion risk it had faced from this joint lawsuit, as calculated by Bloomberg Intelligence. Further, BI analyst Suchi Trivedi noted, removing this existential legal overhang might also make it easier for the company to raise debt to fund its AI efforts. Whatever the fallout, investors now have some much-desired clarity, and they lifted shares about 1% on Wednesday. (From a financial standpoint, the amount isn’t onerous — roughly what Meta reported in operating income in the second quarter alone — and with the payments spread over 10 years, the strain is more than manageable.)

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So let’s not be too complimentary. Indeed, maybe the defining feature of the settlement is how shrewd it is. Among its provisions, $5.3 billion of its payment will be withheld if its biggest competitors for teenage eyeballs — YouTube and TikTok — do not also settle their cases for a combined total of $5.3 billion and put in place the kind of use limits that will now apply to Meta’s products.

If those apps do agree — none had offered comment by midday Wednesday — Meta will make its daily use limit even stricter, cutting it to just one hour (as will those other apps). Plainly, YouTube and TikTok will have more to lose because teens now use those apps for longer than they do Instagram and, it hardly needs pointing out, Facebook. It may well be that an hourly limit on YouTube, an app that 76% of US teens use at least once a day, with 17% saying they used it “almost constantly,” might be a growth driver for the stagnant Facebook, where just 20% of US teens say they visit it daily, according to data from Pew Research.

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Instagram might experience a similar boost. According to eMarketer data from May 2026, US social media users ages 12 to 17 spent an average of one hour, 36 minutes on TikTok each day but just 34 minutes on Instagram. A teen who might have spent her entire night on TikTok seems very likely to me to turn to Instagram’s Reels feature rather than put her phone down.

Meta is making lemonade from lemons, then, with an undetermined hit to its advertising model. I’m not naive enough to think that the company won’t have found various loopholes — or “innovations,” more generously — along the way that will protect that business. Industry watchers will recall the company screaming bloody murder over Apple’s move to give users more power to block ad tracking, going as far as to take out full-page newspaper ads calling the move “devastating.” Within months, it had rolled out technical workarounds that left the company’s ad business more lucrative than ever. Perhaps Meta can persuade advertisers to pay more to make sure they reach teens before their daily limits, or night mode, kick in.

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This settlement is tangible progress and proof that a well-constructed case can bring accountability to technology companies. It’s progress that many predicted would be, at best, snarled up in endless appeals — progress that might have been stymied by the opposition of wrong-headed privacy campaigners whose role lately seems to be to dismiss any attempt at protecting young people while rarely suggesting productive alternatives. Meta, for all its faults, and under obvious duress, has produced an impactful and technically feasible list of ways to finally start to put things right. Its executives are well within their rights to call on its competitors to do the same, even if their motives aren’t in the least bit altruistic.

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This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg Opinion's US technology columnist. He was previously a correspondent for the Financial Times and BBC News.

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