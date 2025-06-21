Meta wanted to buy a $30 billion AI startup: report. What it is trying instead.
Summary
Meta Platforms is reportedly stepping up its AI efforts, trying to acquire a major start-up and recruiting new executives.
Meta Platforms stock has climbed this year in response to the social media company’s progress with artificial-intelligence. Now, it is reportedly stepping up its efforts, trying to acquire a major AI start-up and recruiting new AI executives.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story