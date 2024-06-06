Meta’s AI project faces privacy complaints in Europe
SummaryMeta’s new artificial-intelligence project faces complaints from a privacy-focused advocacy group in eleven European countries, highlighting the challenges for big technology as it turns to users’ data to train its AI tools.
