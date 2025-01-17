Meta’s community notes won’t apply to paid ads. Marketers still have questions.
SummaryThe new system could make marketers more cautious about organic posts on Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms assured advertisers this week that its “Community Notes," which will let users crowdsource annotations on posts that they believe are false or need context, won’t apply to paid ads when they arrive later this year, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversations.