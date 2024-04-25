Meta’s license to spend on AI gets checked

That blank check investors wrote to Mark Zuckerberg seems to top out around $40 billion.
That is the new upper end of this year’s projected capital expenditures by Meta Platforms. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram raised its capex range for the year by 12% as part of its first-quarter report late Wednesday, with the chief executive citing the need to boost investments in generative artificial intelligence.
It is a big number that is nearly double what the company has averaged over the past five years and nearly on par with projected spending this year by Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, two much larger companies by annual revenue.
Meta projected robust spending plans three months ago, which investors took in stride because the rest of the business was performing remarkably well. Those last results fueled a big jump for its stock; Meta’s 39% gain for the year to date ahead of the latest results is the sixth-best on the S&P 500.
But the latest report was a bit less impressive, with first-quarter revenue of $36.46 billion only narrowly beating Wall Street’s forecast, and projected second-quarter revenue falling short of analysts’ forecasts.
That second-quarter forecast, calling for revenue to grow 18% year over year at the midpoint, also represented a notable deceleration from the 27% growth seen in the just-ended period. Meta’s share price tumbled more than 16% in Wednesday’s after-hours session.
The world’s largest social network isn’t going to have any problems footing the bills. Advertising revenue jumped nearly 27% year over year to $35.6 billion for the quarter, while operating margins for the core advertising segment known as Family of Apps hit 49% in the first quarter—nearly 10 points better than the same period a year ago.
The business of showing ads to a global audience of 3.24 billion users who check in daily is a lucrative one. Even with sharply elevated capital spending, Meta’s free cash flow hit $12.5 billion in the latest quarter—up 81% year over year.
But tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon are now pouring billions into generative AI, with the revenue contribution either unclear or a long way off.
Zuckerberg was at least candid on the last point, telling analysts on Wednesday’s conference call, “I expect to see a multiyear investment cycle before we’ve fully scaled Meta AI, business AIs, and more into the profitable services I expect as well."
Chief Financial Officer Susan Li added that capex is expected to be even higher next year, “as we invest aggressively to support our ambitious AI research and product-development efforts."
That is great news for Nvidia, the key supplier of the chips and computing systems necessary to power generative-AI capabilities in data centers. But it is also a sign that tech investors more broadly might have to get used to bigger spending bills before they see the benefits.
Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet will post their own results for the March quarter on Thursday and could send a similar message. Shares of both were down between 2% and 3% after hours Wednesday following Meta’s report.
The AI race is getting even more expensive, with no finish line in sight.