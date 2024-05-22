Metropolis Healthcare aims to expand to 1,000 towns, eyes north and east India
The Mumbai-based diagnostic chain has a strong foothold in the southern and western parts of India. It's now targeting Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh. It is present in 23 states across India, and operates in international markets such as South Asia, Africa, and west Asia.
New Delhi: Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare aims to increase its presence to 1,000 towns in the next two years through a blend of organic and inorganic expansion, particularly in the country's northern and eastern markets, chief executive officer Surendran Chemmenkotil said.