Metropolis Healthcare amps up North India play with Agra lab chain acquisition
SummaryScientific Pathology, which has three labs and 11 collection centres, is a market leader in Agra. The company said in a release that the acquisition will make Metropolis the second-largest organised player in Western Uttar Pradesh.
India’s second-largest pathology lab chain, Metropolis Healthcare, is strengthening its foothold in North India with another acquisition. The diagnostics player announced Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Metropolis Clinical Pathology Pvt. Ltd will acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology through a business transfer agreement.