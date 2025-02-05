Metropolis Healthcare to push regional growth with micro market focus: CEO Chemmenkotil
SummaryThese micro-marketing strategies could contribute an additional 2% revenue growth in the next quarter.
Leading diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare is focusing on improving its footprint across key regions by customising its services and offerings for these micro markets, chief executive officer Surendran Chemmenkotil told Mint in an interview on Wednesday. This will likely enhance regional performance and push sales in the near term.