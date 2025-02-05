“Usually diagnostic companies have pan-India pricing…they don't see any fluctuation or major difference in the pricing," Tausif Shaikh, lead pharma analyst at BNP Paribas, told Mint. Metropolis will adjust the pricing according to the patients’ needs based on their data. “Micro marketing strategies should be seen as realignment of pricing, in regions where opportunity exists for price hikes in certain tests and packages," he said. This may benefit the company in the near term only, Shaikh pointed out.