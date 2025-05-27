Warburg bet on this company three years ago. Now Temasek, ADIA are lining up.
SummaryWarburg Pincus which invested $210 million in Micro Life may see its investment grow fourfold if the deal is struck at a valuation of ₹65,000 crore.
Warburg Pincus-backed Micro Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise capital from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and the UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the development said.