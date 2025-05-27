Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Warburg bet on this company three years ago. Now Temasek, ADIA are lining up.

Warburg bet on this company three years ago. Now Temasek, ADIA are lining up.

Ranjani Raghavan , Sneha Shah

Warburg Pincus which invested $210 million in Micro Life may see its investment grow fourfold if the deal is struck at a valuation of 65,000 crore.

Micro Life Sciences is in advanced talks to raise capital from Temasek and ADIA ahead of a planned initial public offering.
Gift this article

Warburg Pincus-backed Micro Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise capital from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and the UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the development said.

Warburg Pincus-backed Micro Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise capital from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and the UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the development said.

“The current funding round is expected to be around $250-300 million," one of the people cited above said. The company is likely to go public over the next 12-18 months, the second person added.

“The current funding round is expected to be around $250-300 million," one of the people cited above said. The company is likely to go public over the next 12-18 months, the second person added.

“The (valuation) ask is around 65,000 crore, which is more than 40 times its Ebitda," the third person said, adding the company reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or Ebitda of around 1,300 crore in FY25. All three people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also read | Temasek-backed Manipal Health eyes a $1 bn IPO, calls banker pitches

Temasek, ADIA, and Warburg Pincus declined to comment on Mint's queries, while a response from Micro Life was unavailable until press time.

The Vapi, Gujarat-based Bilakhia family founded Micro Life Sciences in 2006. The company has multiple subsidiaries, with the most prominent being Meril Life Sciences. The Bilakhia group, founded by Gafurbhai Bilakhia, is now managed by his three sons, Yunus Bilakhia, Jakir Bilakhia and Anjum Bilakhia. The company operates in healthcare, investment and real estate through its subsidiaries.

Individually evaluating

“Investment firms are individually evaluating, and bids are likely to go in next month," the third person added.

At a valuation of 65,000 crore, Warburg Pincus, which invested $210 million in Micro Life three years ago at a valuation of over $1.8 billion, may be sitting on a fourfold gain in its investment.

“At that value, only a sovereign fund or a state-backed investor can do a deal, given their cost of capital is low," the third person said.

Also read | IDFC First Bank to raise 7,500 crore from Warburg Pincus, ADIA

Meril, a key subsidiary of Micro Life, makes coronary stents, peripheral stents, balloon catheters, and heart valves. Micro Life Sciences reported a total income of 3,495 crore in FY24, against 2,359 crore in FY23, according to a Care Ratings report dated 8 October, 2024. It reported a profit after tax of 333 crore in FY24, against 505 crore in FY23. Profit in FY23 included a “fair value gain of 298 crore from the derecognition of JV investment,’ Care Ratings said.

“In terms of sales mix, in FY24, Micro earned ~40% of its revenue from cardiac implants (major products: stents, balloon and heart valves), 40% from orthopaedic implants (major products: knee implants, hip implants, and surgical robots) and 10% each from the diagnostic segment and the surgical segment (major products: sutures and mechanical closures)," the note said.

The report added that in some segments, the company saw “stable to marginally higher sales realization", leading to better gross margins. Micro’s gross margins improved to 72.80% in FY24 from 64.64% in FY23 on better product mix.

Arms in 25 countries

The Micro group has subsidiaries in more than 25 countries including Germany, Turkey, the US, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Australia, China, and the UK. The company sells its products in over 100 countries directly and through its overseas subsidiaries, with export sales realization being much higher than domestic.

Also read | Haldiram's confirms stake sale to IHC, Alpha Wave Global post Temasek deal

The Indian medtech ecosystem has seen tremendous investor interest in recent years. In 2024, KKR won a bidding war to acquire Healthium from Apax Partners, while Warburg Pincus invested over $300 million in Appaswamy Associates. Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia invested 1,000 crore in Maiva Pharma, an injectables maker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan heads the deals & startups team at Mint. This involves writing about the investments and the deals ecosystem, as well as covering the people behind top private equity, venture capital firms and Indian startups. A core part of her work involves writing about India Inc’s corporate finance and M&A strategy.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.