Microsoft and Meta’s AI splurge still not enough for Nvidia

That should have been great news for Nvidia. But the market’s prime AI chip maker saw its shares slip in after-hours trading following the reports of two of its largest customers. And that follows a bruising run that has already clipped around 15% off the company’s stock price since last week, when a Chinese AI startup published claims about developing an advanced AI model at a fraction of the computing cost required by U.S. competitors. Nvidia is one of only three companies valued at more than $3 trillion, so such a drop leaves a wide mark. About $1 trillion of the U.S. stock market’s value was wiped out on Monday alone, according to Dow Jones Market Data.