Microsoft and OpenAI forged a close bond. Why it’s now too big to last.
Summary
Microsoft and OpenAI are increasingly resembling rivals seeking separation after years of partnership, with tensions rising over control and resources. OpenAI's ambitions exceed Microsoft's capabilities, leading to new cloud deals with competitors. As negotiations for restructuring intensify, both companies are positioning themselves for a potentially contentious split, impacting the future of AI development. The partnership has evolved since 2019, driven by mutual dependency.
Once tied at the hip, Microsoft and OpenAI increasingly look like rivals seeking an amicable divorce. But like all separations, it could get messy, and this past week OpenAI indicated it’s willing to get down in the mud.
