Microsoft and OpenAI forged a close bond. Why it’s now too big to last.

According to The Wall Street Journal, negotiations are getting testy. The main point of contention is how much of the new OpenAI Microsoft will own. But there is also the matter of OpenAI’s acquisition of an advanced AI coding tool, Windsurf. Under their current arrangement, Microsoft has access to all of OpenAI’s IP, and that would include Windsurf. But OpenAI doesn’t want this, because Microsoft has its own coding assistant, GitHub Copilot, and this puts the companies on another axis of competition.