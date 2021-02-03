Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws targeting Google, Facebook

Both Google and Facebook have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it fully supported proposed new laws in Australia that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to pay domestic media outlets for their content.

Both Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.