Microsoft brings ChatGPT-powered Bing to Apple, android mobile devices
- Software maker is rolling out new AI products despite testers finding glitches in some answers.
Microsoft Corp. is making its upgraded Bing search engine featuring the technology behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT available on Apple Inc. iPhones and Google Android mobile devices, pressing ahead with the deployment of the system despite early glitches.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×