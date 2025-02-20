Tech giant Microsoft’s Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has said that he feels excited about being in the company each year throughout his 34-year tenure.

Revealing what it is like to work at Microsoft during a podcast with Indian YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel, Nadella shared his never-fading excitement about working in the company.

He also discussed AGI and quantum breakthroughs during the interview.

When asked about being a “company man”, Satya Nadella, who has been in Microsoft for over three decades said his excitement lies elsewhere.

“Through my 34 years now of Microsoft, it has basically been, each year, I felt more excited about being at Microsoft versus thinking that ‘I'm a company person’,” he said.

Satya Nadella’s advice for new joinees at Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also had a piece of advice for new joinees at the company. He talked about a contract and how employees can benefit from the company not only in terms of economic returns but also in terms of a sense of accomplishment.

“Even for anybody joining Microsoft… as long as they feel that they can use this as a platform for their both economic return, but also a sense of purpose and a sense of mission that they can accomplish, by using us as a platform. So, therefore, that's the contract,” he said.

Nadella said that companies need to create a work culture to help employees who join that company become an irreplaceable part of it. He praised Microsoft for giving him that opportunity and also hoped this remained the case for all other employees.

“So I think companies have to create a culture that allows people to come in and become company people like me. And Microsoft got it more right than wrong, at least in my case. I hope that remains the case,” he said.

Satya Nadella on AGI, gaming and more Dwarkesh Patel uploaded the full interview on his X account and even included timestamps for Satya Nadella speaking on relevant topics.

Watch the full interview here: