Microsoft faces $1.27 billion antitrust lawsuit over cloud services in UK
Microsoft faces a 1 billion pound ($1.27 billion) dispute in the U.K. over how it charges customers who buy cloud software services that rival its own Azure, the latest antitrust challenge to the U.S. tech giant’s approach to licensing.
